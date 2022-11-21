PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Purchased by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned 0.17% of PLBY Group worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in PLBY Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in PLBY Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 53,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PLBY Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 38,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLBY Group stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. PLBY Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86.

PLBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on PLBY Group to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PLBY Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

