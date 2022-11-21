Philo Smith Capital Corp Takes Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Philo Smith Capital Corp acquired a new position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,000. First American Financial accounts for 2.5% of Philo Smith Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Philo Smith Capital Corp owned approximately 0.11% of First American Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,338 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 418.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,039,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,394,000 after acquiring an additional 839,247 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,850,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,297,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after acquiring an additional 303,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 342.5% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 348,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,456,000 after purchasing an additional 269,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of FAF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.87. 1,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,370. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.22. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $81.54.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Articles

