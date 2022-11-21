Philo Smith Capital Corp Makes New Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Philo Smith Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 349,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,844,000. American International Group makes up about 7.3% of Philo Smith Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 119.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $259,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

American International Group Stock Down 0.4 %

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.58. The company had a trading volume of 34,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average is $54.08. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.61%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Stories

