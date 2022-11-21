Philo Smith Capital Corp Invests $20.47 Million in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Philo Smith Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 174,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,473,000. Reinsurance Group of America makes up about 8.3% of Philo Smith Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Philo Smith Capital Corp owned about 0.26% of Reinsurance Group of America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.80.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.7 %

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

RGA traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $137.92. 2,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,605. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $148.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

