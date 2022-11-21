Philo Smith Capital Corp Buys Shares of 3,000 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Philo Smith Capital Corp bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Selective Insurance Group comprises approximately 0.1% of Philo Smith Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 268.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 19.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SIGI stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $98.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.04. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $304,932.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

