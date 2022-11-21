Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Reduced by Wimmer Associates 1 LLC

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $2.13 on Monday, reaching $106.86. 38,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,946,639. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

