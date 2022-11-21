Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Decreased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,578 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 28.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 99,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 99,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $96.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

