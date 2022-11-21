Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.45.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Penumbra from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Penumbra from $239.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN stock opened at $191.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.93 and a 200 day moving average of $158.20. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $114.86 and a 1 year high of $290.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.48, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,862.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,945 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,322,000 after buying an additional 453,057 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,076,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Penumbra by 14,529.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,355,000 after purchasing an additional 142,827 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,159,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 402.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.