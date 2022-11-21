PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.89%.

In related news, CEO David Spector acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 232,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,589.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 342.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 23,025 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 44,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.