Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) traded down 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.49 and last traded at $9.55. 137,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,246,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 116.53% and a negative net margin of 83.97%. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,586,000 after buying an additional 8,177,503 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,850,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,575,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,041,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

