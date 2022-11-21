Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PTON. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 399,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,246,773. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $47.75.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 116.53% and a negative net margin of 83.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.