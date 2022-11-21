PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Raised by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in PayPal were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in PayPal by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 176,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,454,000 after purchasing an additional 30,306 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 28.2% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 637,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,784,000 after buying an additional 140,360 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $255,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in PayPal by 13.9% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Wedbush dropped their target price on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna cut PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.40. The company had a trading volume of 116,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,204,646. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $197.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.89. The stock has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.