PancakeSwap Price Hits $3.72 on Top Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 20th. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $546.09 million and $31.78 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for about $3.72 or 0.00023241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 346,384,882 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,792,985 tokens. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

