Pacific Center for Financial Services Takes Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,074,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,219,000 after buying an additional 3,999,744 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,725,000 after buying an additional 3,793,861 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $339,328,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,412,000.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.99. The stock had a trading volume of 24,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,612. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.75 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.92 and a 200 day moving average of $110.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

