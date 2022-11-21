Pacific Center for Financial Services Invests $138,000 in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNAP. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 34,139 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,977,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $58,978.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,064,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $58,978.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,064,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,989.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $722,397.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,872,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,088,997.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,353,030 shares of company stock worth $10,973,549.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snap Stock Down 4.9 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.85.

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,077,410. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $54.89.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.