Pacific Center for Financial Services Increases Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $92,207,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after buying an additional 750,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $18,818,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 46.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 731,033 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $60,939,000 after buying an additional 231,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NEP shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.89.

NEP traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.72. 4,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.788 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 61.28%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

