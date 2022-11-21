Pacific Center for Financial Services Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 5.8% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.20. 146,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,675,431. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.33. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $119.34.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

