Pacific Center for Financial Services Buys 59 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 41.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,597 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 86.0% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,346 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $10.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $519.24. The company had a trading volume of 92,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,692. The stock has a market cap of $485.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.00 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Argus upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

