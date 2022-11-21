Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $0.17

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $10.54 million and approximately $180,736.98 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,258.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00387237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00026796 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00111287 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.70 or 0.00803899 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.42 or 0.00654543 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00234027 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,780,314 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

