Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Up 6.5%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) shot up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.83 and last traded at $25.76. 9,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,823,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSTK. Argus began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Overstock.com to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Overstock.com by 43.8% in the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 18,748 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at about $5,411,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 62.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 123,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47,593 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 35.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 77.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

