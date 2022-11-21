Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Up 6.5%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) shot up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.83 and last traded at $25.76. 9,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,823,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.
A number of research firms recently commented on OSTK. Argus began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Overstock.com to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.
