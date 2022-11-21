Ontology (ONT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $22.73 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 21st. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $149.35 million and approximately $22.73 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,113.99 or 0.07052623 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00032881 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00075129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00057438 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000407 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00022928 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

