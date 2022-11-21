Ontology 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $20.96 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $146.97 million and approximately $20.96 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001052 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,109.84 or 0.06953005 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00032921 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00074053 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00056255 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000404 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00009398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00022766 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.