Ontology 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11.58 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $144.51 million and $11.58 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,134.99 or 0.07002382 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00033239 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00074652 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00056673 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000398 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00022126 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001440 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

