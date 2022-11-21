OKB (OKB) Price Hits $19.87

OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One OKB token can now be purchased for $19.87 or 0.00124422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $16.99 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,350.36 or 0.08441772 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00456820 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,483.36 or 0.28027754 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and a Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply at 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

