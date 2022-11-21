OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.18. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $991,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 253,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 78,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

