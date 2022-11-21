NXM Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,194.27 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. NXM has a market capitalization of $243.80 million and $1,194.27 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be bought for $36.97 or 0.00228762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 39.86896984 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $355.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

