NULS (NULS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.18 Million

NULS (NULS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 20th. During the last week, NULS has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $17.85 million and $3.18 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NULS Profile

NULS was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

