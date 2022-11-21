NULS (NULS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.18 Million

NULS (NULS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 20th. During the last week, NULS has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $17.85 million and $3.18 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001104 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002615 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.12 or 0.08230489 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00503620 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,664.99 or 0.28671892 BTC.
NULS was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
