Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Shares of NOC stock traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $525.35. 8,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,451. The company has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $503.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.07. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $345.91 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.