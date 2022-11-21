NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.44-$1.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NiSource also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.57 EPS.
NiSource Stock Performance
NI traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.59. 119,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,694,619. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.43.
About NiSource
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
