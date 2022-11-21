NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.44-$1.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NiSource also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.57 EPS.

NiSource Stock Performance

NI traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.59. 119,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,694,619. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

About NiSource

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 16.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 66.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 29.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after purchasing an additional 447,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth about $472,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

