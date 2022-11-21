NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 43.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$6.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.57.

Shares of NFI stock traded down C$0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$9.74. 172,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,368. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$8.67 and a 1-year high of C$22.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$751.42 million and a PE ratio of -11.08.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

