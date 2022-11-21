Nexum (NEXM) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Nexum (NEXM) traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Nexum has a total market capitalization of $829.00 million and $1.08 million worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexum token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nexum has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

