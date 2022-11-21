Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.65% from the company’s current price.

NEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Newmont to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

NEM opened at $45.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Analysts forecast that Newmont will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Newmont by 16.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,321,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,179,000 after purchasing an additional 190,287 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 47,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 23.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 14.4% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

