Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 709,009 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,004 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Netflix worth $123,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,825,316,000 after buying an additional 678,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,324,648,000 after purchasing an additional 407,009 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 17.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,380,929,000 after purchasing an additional 930,290 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Netflix by 78.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,434,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,035,553,000 after buying an additional 588,874 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.13.

NFLX stock opened at $292.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $679.48.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

