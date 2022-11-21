National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Trading Down 6%

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.31. 78 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 274,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

National Energy Services Reunited Trading Down 7.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Energy Services Reunited

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,878,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after buying an additional 99,074 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 139,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 44,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,043,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after buying an additional 22,823 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

