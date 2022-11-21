Muzinich & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Barings BDC comprises approximately 1.5% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned about 0.21% of Barings BDC worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 13.1% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,321,000 after purchasing an additional 619,503 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 80.1% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,657 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,413,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 103,274 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Barings BDC by 18.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,399,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 220,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Barings BDC by 7,294.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 705,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 696,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,180. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 331.03%.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

