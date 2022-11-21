Muzinich & Co. Inc. Buys 9,403 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the quarter. Sixth Street Specialty Lending makes up approximately 3.9% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned about 0.37% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 205,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.0% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 34,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.5 %

TSLX stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,642. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $24.42.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 123.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

