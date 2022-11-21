MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $391.05 Million

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $391.05 million and approximately $85,845.06 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.48857019 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $89,111.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

