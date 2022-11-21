Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,847,354.30 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total value of $1,847,354.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,480,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,486,274. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of MORN stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.43. 7,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,636. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $350.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 866.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,402,000 after acquiring an additional 157,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,482,000 after acquiring an additional 129,956 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Morningstar by 72.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,220,000 after acquiring an additional 90,905 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at $20,918,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Morningstar Company Profile

MORN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.