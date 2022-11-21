Morgan Stanley Increases S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $378.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $354.00 to $378.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $397.00 price objective (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $388.69.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $345.87 on Thursday. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.14. The company has a market cap of $112.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in S&P Global by 69.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 29.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 96.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

