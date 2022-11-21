Monero (XMR) Trading Up 3.1% This Week

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 21st. Monero has a total market cap of $2.41 billion and $92.44 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $132.45 or 0.00829781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15,971.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00382871 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00024453 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00110510 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.61 or 0.00642853 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00234017 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001350 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,203,642 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

