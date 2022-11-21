Monero (XMR) Achieves Market Cap of $2.37 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $129.97 or 0.00802321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and approximately $57.76 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,199.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00381552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00026876 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00111366 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.77 or 0.00646764 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00234057 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00233966 BTC.

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,203,327 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

