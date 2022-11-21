Monero Price Tops $127.87 on Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $127.87 or 0.00809548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.33 billion and $120.57 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,795.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00385487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00024795 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00114424 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.99 or 0.00652004 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00234852 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,203,761 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

