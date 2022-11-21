Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,417 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.9 %

Mondelez International Company Profile

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.58. 126,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,688,725. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.76. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

