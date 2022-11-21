Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Gap Up to $28.42

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.42, but opened at $29.47. Mobileye Global shares last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 12,248 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Trading Down 2.4 %

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah bought 47,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $997,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,899. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 476,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah purchased 47,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $997,899.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,519 shares in the company, valued at $997,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.