Miles Nagamatsu Acquires 5,000 Shares of Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO) Stock

Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Miles Nagamatsu purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,634,533 shares in the company, valued at C$4,903,599.

Eloro Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Eloro Resources stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.99. 19,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,885. The firm has a market capitalization of C$208.94 million and a P/E ratio of -35.06. Eloro Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.52.

Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Eloro Resources

Eloro Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, tin, bismuth, indium, and other base metal properties. The company holds 99% interest in the Iska Iska project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession covering an area of approximately 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, southern Bolivia; and 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver project that consists of 16 concessions covering an area of 8,933 hectares located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru.

