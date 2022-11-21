Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Piper Sandler

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s current price.

Midwest Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MDWT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.46. 1,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,485. Midwest has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $54.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Midwest news, major shareholder Knott Partners Lp bought 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $29,740.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 382,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,623.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midwest

About Midwest

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Midwest during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Midwest by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 59,715 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr increased its stake in Midwest by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 353,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

Recommended Stories

