Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MSBI. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Midland States Bancorp to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Midland States Bancorp to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

MSBI stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.93. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.85 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 26.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $38,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock worth $123,936 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 310.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 185.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

