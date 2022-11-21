Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $144,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,268 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Micron Technology by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 9.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 26,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $58.24 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MU. Mizuho dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

