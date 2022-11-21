Michael Brown Buys 250,000 Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) insider Michael Brown purchased 250,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 660 ($7.76) per share, with a total value of £1,650,000 ($1,938,895.42).

On Monday, November 14th, Michael Brown purchased 700,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 680 ($7.99) per share, with a total value of £4,760,000 ($5,593,419.51).

On Friday, November 11th, Michael Brown sold 207,208,640 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07), for a total value of £12,432,518.40 ($14,609,304.82).

Shares of SEE stock opened at GBX 6.80 ($0.08) on Monday. Seeing Machines Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 12.26 ($0.14). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of £282.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Seeing Machines from GBX 12 ($0.14) to GBX 10 ($0.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

