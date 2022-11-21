Meter Governance Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.22 or 0.00013669 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $37.12 million and $963,791.61 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006161 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001301 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,704,843 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.25029413 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $906,277.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.